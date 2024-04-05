New Book Helps Readers To Conquer Stumbling Blocks In Victory

(MENAFN- Pressat) Rondinone pens guide for applying God's Word to not engage in the corrupt weaknesses of human nature.

MAITLAND, FL- Within the pages of James J. Rondinone's new book, I AM AN OVERCOMER – Learning how to live victoriously in Christ ($9.99, paperback, $2.99, e-book, ) readers will learn how to work out their salvation by applying strategies to have victory over the hindrances that impede their spiritual progress.

The author states,“The book is newsworthy because it can help the believer get to know God more personally.”“The hope is that the reader's awareness of God's peace, love, and joy will increase, along with developing the qualities of Christlikeness.”

About: James J. Rondinone is a retired high school mathematics teacher in Block Island, Rhode Island. He graduated from a small Bible College in Massachusetts in 1982 as the valedictorian (summa cum laude) in Christian Leadership. Rondinone lives on Block Island with his wife, dog, and two cats. They have three children, all of whom graduated from the Block Island school and are now working in various occupations on the mainland.

Retailers may order I AM AN OVERCOMER directly through Amazon or on the author's website: