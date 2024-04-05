Husband Murders Wife In Mardan Suburb, Buries Body In Washroom

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a harrowing incident unfolding in Sarband, a suburb of Mardan, a husband gruesomely murdered his wife, burying her lifeless body within an under-construction washroom. The victim, a young mother hailing from Swat, had been reported missing for five agonizing days before the grim truth came to light.

The accused son-in-law, in a callous attempt to mislead authorities, fabricated a story claiming the victim had eloped with an Afghan. However, suspicions were raised, prompting the victim's father-in-law to alert the authorities.

Acting swiftly on the report, Sadar police unearthed the victim's remains from the makeshift grave concealed within the confines of her own home.

Investigations revealed a chilling narrative of domestic strife and violence. The victim, a mother to a three-year-old daughter, fell prey to her husband's wrath, with assistance from his brothers.

Muhammad Naeem, aided by his siblings Asif and Abid, callously ended his wife's life, sealing her fate with a gunshot before callously concealing her body beneath the layers of an unfinished structure.

Disturbing accounts from the victim's family paint a picture of marital discord and abuse, underscoring the urgent need for interventions to combat domestic violence. Authorities, led by DSP Circle Khalid Khan and DSP City Ejaz Khan, have launched a thorough investigation into the heinous crime, ensuring justice is served for the innocent victim and her grieving loved ones.