Latina Influencer Shot To Death

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The renowned Latina influencer 'Lady Humiliadora' was shot to death in the middle of the street.

Her real name is Vielka Pulido, a Mexican model and influencer.

The wave of violence that plagues Mexico seems to be out of control and has become an increasingly dangerous and hostile climate for women.

Vielka was known on social networks as

'Lady Humiliator', who was shot dead when she was leaving the gym in the company of her boyfriend. The event happened Wednesday afternoon April 3rd in a town in the Santa Cruz Buenavista neighborhood, in the state of Puebla.

Everything was recorded by the community's video surveillance cameras.





The 22-year-old influencer and her boyfriend were ambushed when she was about to get into her vehicle, a white BMV parked outside the gym where they were working out. A person aboard a gray vehicle approached them and without saying a word shot them more than 10 times, as seen in the images recorded by the security camera.

Despite the efforts made by the medical services that arrived at the scene, they could not save the lives of the couple who died at the scene.

Her body was left lying inside the car, while the body of her boyfriend was lying in the street.

Although the motive for the crime is currently unknown, preliminary investigations by the Attorney General's Office in the State of Puebla suggest that the attack was directed "mainly at the influencer's boyfriend. The hypothesis the authorities are using is that the murder is related to an alleged settling of accounts against her boyfriend, identified as Joel Abraham 38, who may have been involved in illegal activities.

The authorities launched an operation to locate the criminals; however, the identification of the license plate of the vehicle involved could not be identified due to the quality of the video surveillance camera. The Police and the Prosecutor's Office are working on the route that the hitmen used to evade authority.





Currently no arrests have been made.

Vielka Pulido

became famous in 2018, after a video went viral in which she forced a girl to kneel, ask for forgiveness, and recant for having spoken badly about her and her mother.

It was then that she received the nickname 'Lady Humiliator'.

Currently she was known on social networks as

'La Bendi'

and was dedicated to promoting products related to beauty. Furthermore, according to Mexican media, she was studying medicine at the Popular Autonomous University of the State of Puebla and had two businesses.