Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Supriya Sule Continue Her Winning Streak This Year?

Baramati, which is close to the Pune district, has long been associated with the political might of the powerful Pawar family. Sharad Pawar has won six times to keep this Lok Sabha seat firmly in their control over the course of decades. Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, who has won thrice, continued the family's dominance.

In spite of its historical importance, Baramati is going through an unparalleled change in its political atmosphere.

Baramati is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Baramati seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasala.

Who are the main contenders?

Supriya Sule, who is the MVA's candidate, is pitted against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar (Ajit Pawar's wife), who is the ruling Mahayuti's candidate for the high-stakes Baramati seat, which is the bastion of the Pawar clan.



2019 election results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Supriya Sule from NCP won the seat with a margin of 155,774 votes. She was polled 686,714 votes with a vote share of 53.00 % and defeated Kanchan Rahul Kool from BJP who got 530,940 votes (40.61 %).

2014 election results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Supriya Sule from NCP won the seat and was polled 521,562 votes with a vote share of 48.88%. RSPS candidate Mahadev Jagannath Jankar got 451,843 votes (42.35 %) and was the runner-up Sule defeated Mahadev Jagannath Jankar by a margin of 69,719 votes.