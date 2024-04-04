Indian Football Team Slips To 121St Position In FIFA Rankings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a disappointing turn of events, the Indian football men's team has witnessed a significant decline in the latest FIFA rankings, plummeting four places to 121st position. This dip marks the team's lowest ranking in recent years, highlighting the challenges they've faced on the international stage.

The decline in rankings follows a disheartening 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan during the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Guwahati last month. Despite registering a historic away win against Kuwait in the qualifiers, the team's overall performance has been lackluster, marred by inconsistent results and subpar showings.

Under the guidance of coach Igor Stimac, the Indian team had previously made significant strides, breaking into the top-100 rankings last year. Victories in prestigious tournaments such as the Intercontinental Cup, Tri-Nations tournament, and SAFF Championship had bolstered hopes for a brighter future. However, recent setbacks, including a dismal outing at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, have dampened spirits.

The Asian Cup campaign proved to be particularly disappointing, with the team failing to secure a single point or score a goal throughout the tournament. Losses to Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria saw India languishing at the bottom of Group B, further denting their international standing.

The recent draw and subsequent loss to Afghanistan have sparked criticism and calls for changes within the team setup. Fans and pundits alike have expressed frustration over the team's performance, with many questioning the efficacy of the coaching staff under Stimac's leadership.

Despite the current setback, it's essential to note that the Indian team has faced similar challenges in the past, with rankings fluctuating over time. While the road ahead may be challenging, there's still hope for a resurgence as the team regroups and works towards reclaiming its position on the global stage.

Meanwhile, reigning world champions Argentina continue to lead the FIFA rankings, with powerhouse nations like France, England, Belgium, and Brazil closely following suit. As India strives to overcome its current predicament, there's a renewed determination to climb the rankings ladder and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in international football.

