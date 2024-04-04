Lost Money On Irhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery – Contact Levi & Korsinsky

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ("iRhythm Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IRTC) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of iRhythm Technologies investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 11, 2022 and May 30, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

IRTC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, defendants falsely represented to investors that one of iRhythm's main products, the Zio AT monitor, was a real-time heart monitor intended for high-risk patients. Specifically, defendants repeatedly touted the potential growth for the Zio AT as an innovative product that had only just begun to penetrate the market for real-time monitoring, which investors looked upon favorably given the premium selling price associated with devices approved for high-risk patients. As a result of these misrepresentations, the price of iRhythm common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in iRhythm Technologies during the relevant time frame, you have until April 8, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

