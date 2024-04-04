Min. Of Information Briefed On KUNA's (Ummah 2024) Elections Coverage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi visited KUNA's editorial sector on Thursday, during which he was briefed on the progress of work in covering the voting process in the 2024 National Assembly elections.

During the visit, Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi was briefed on the efforts made by the agency, including news, reports and press interviews, and providing them to various media outlets, which facilitates their work in covering the elections.

Minister Al-Mutairi stressed the important national role entrusted to the KUNA and urged everyone to work to reflect the democratic life in Kuwait.

The minister was received by the Director General of KUNA, Dr. Fatima Al-Salem. (end)

