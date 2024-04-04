The Momentum Continues: Floqast Logs Top Ranking In Financial Close Category In G2’S Spring Grid Report For Financial Close Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Provider of Accounting Workflow Automation Software logs six consecutive quarters as the number-one-rated solution

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform provider created by accountants for accountants, is proud to announce today its achievement of the number one position in G2's highly acclaimed Spring 2024 Grid Report for Financial Close Management software, holding the top position for the sixth consecutive quarter. The company held this ranking in both the Mid-Market and Small-Business Financial Close Software categories. FloQast continues to lead the industry with its user-based awards, ranking number one in nine separate G2 reports and earning 19 awards.

FloQast has received leader badges in all regional grids for six consecutive quarters. In the Spring 2024 Grid Report for Financial Close Management software, users placed FloQast ahead of 26 category competitors.

FloQast earned numerous other accolades across various G2 categories, including receiving a leader badge in the Enterprise category. The company took the top ranking for Relationship in the Enterprise and Mid-Market Financial Close Grid and was also ranked number-one in Enterprise Results for Financial Close. FloQast ranked at the top of the pack for Usability in the Enterprise and Mid-Market grids, as well as number-one in Enterprise implementation in the Financial Close grid. This round of achievements is just the latest proof of the impact of FloQast's innovative technology, designed to both improve the lives of accounting teams and enhance the way they work.

"FloQast is proud to kick 2024 off on a high note, continuing an impressive six-quarter streak as the leader in Financial Close Management," said Mike Whitmire, Co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. "This sustained leadership speaks to more industry awareness around the strategic importance of automation in accounting. We owe a huge thanks to our loyal users for their continuous support and input, driving our innovation and leadership in the field."

In the Spring 2024 grid, FloQast secured badges across a variety of report categories, including:



Leader - Enterprise, Mid-Market

Best Usability - Enterprise, Mid-Market

Best Results - Enterprise

Best Estimated ROI - Enterprise

Best Relationship - Enterprise, Mid-Market

Most Implementable - Enterprise Leader, EMEA - Enterprise, Mid-Market



FloQast also secured Leader badges in all regional reports, including the Americas, EMEA, Europe, Asia, and Asia Pacific Grid Reports for Financial Close – a reflection of FloQast's expanding influence among global audiences, particularly in the Australia/New Zealand market, where it opened an office in 2023.

G2 calculates a product's Financial Close Management Grid score using the G2 Satisfaction algorithm. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence. Learn more here .

The G2 Leader status comes amid recent momentum from FloQast, including the launch of free public CPE/CPD courses from FloQademy and its all-new Variance Analysis and Compliance Management Solutions , being named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards for Global Software Companies list , the launch of an all-new brand strategy , and expansion to Australia and New Zealand . Earlier, FloQast was also named to the Deloitte Fast 500 list , made its debut on the Inc. 5000 list , and was ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023 . FloQast was also recognized by Fortune as a Top Workplace in Technology and honored on its Best Medium Workplaces list, named a “Best Place to Work” for the seventh consecutive year by the Los Angeles Business Journal, and named a Great Place to Work TM in both the US and UK.

For more information on FloQast's G2 leadership, read our company blog . For more information and to schedule a personalized demo visit FloQast . For information about open positions at FloQast, visit the company careers page and follow FloQast on LinkedIn.

About FloQast

FloQast, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform provider created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,600 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast .

