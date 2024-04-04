Recce Pharmaceuticals Granted New Patent In Israel For RECCE® Anti-Infectives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Australia, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced that the State of Israel Patent Office has formally granted Recce a new family four patent (patent number: 295116),“Process for Preparation of Biologically Active Copolymer Comprising an Acrolein Derivative and a Polyalkylene Glycol Oligomer,” with expiry in 2041.



“We are thrilled to have received this newly granted patent in Israel,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals.“This patent is a welcomed addition to our intellectual property portfolio in a region with a well-established reputation for its world-class facilities, broad international reach, and market value reaching USD $5.3 billion in 2021. We are excited to continue advancing our anti-infective portfolio supporting the Company's Israeli opportunities over the time ahead.”

The Israel Patent claims relate to RECCE® 327 (R327) and RECCE® 529 (R529), including:



Process for preparation of RECCE® anti-infectives

Use of R327/R529 for the treatment of disease, particularly in the treatment of bacterial infections, viral infections, and more

Specifically, further validating RECCE® anti-infectives from studies in burn wounds, urinary tract infections, gonorrhea, influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and more

Administration by oral, inhalation, transdermal delivery, or by injection (into the bloodstream, intramuscular, and/or intravenous) Administration may also be applied as an aerosol, gel, topical foam, or ointment (or impregnated into a dressing for application to skin or mucous membranes for transdermal or transmucosal delivery)



This is the first of Recce's wholly-owned patents granted in Israel, with further Patent Cooperation Treaty Country (PCT) submissions currently under review.

Israel's pharmaceuticals and biotechnology market has a reputation for high R&D spending and an impressive international reach, with world-class export numbers and a growing market value. In 2021, Israel's pharmaceutical market reached $5.3 billion, spending 8.3% of GDP on healthcare in 2020,1 up from 6.8% in 2000, placing Israel as one of the fastest healthcare spending growth countries. The Central Bureau of Statistics has predicted that the elderly population in Israel will increase by 77%, accounting for 14.3% of the population by 2040. As a result, it is estimated that the Israeli pharmaceutical market will see growth on the back of the aging population due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases.2

Bacterial Pathogens Covered in Family 4

Specific examples of bacterial infections consist of Proteus spp, Serratia spp, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Neisseria meningitidis, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus, coagulase-negative Staphylococcus spp, Streptococcus pyogenes, Streptococcus pneumoniae and Enterococcus spp.

Viral Pathogens Covered in Family 4

Examples of viral infections include those caused by a range of viruses, including coated viruses (e.g., lipid-coated viruses) such as herpes, HIV, cytomegalovirus, and influenza. The viral infection treated and/or controlled by the method of the invention may be HSV-1, HSV-2, Varicella Zoster Virus (in the form of chicken pox or shingles), HCMV, EBV, herpes 6, herpes 7, herpes 8, and SARS-CoV-2. Other examples include influenza A, Ross River virus, and coronaviruses, including those responsible for severe acute respiratory syndrome and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce's anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce's anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world's only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce's anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

1 World Bank data

2 Israel Pharmaceuticals Report – Q42023, Fitch Solutions Group Limited, London