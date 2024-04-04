Sales Of The Restyled SUV EXEED TXL Start At EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sales of the new mid-size SUV EXEED TXL will begin at EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka in the near future. The car combines an updated interior, a striking exterior design and better driving performance on highways and off-road.



The new EXEED TXL will be available with a 1.6-liter engine producing 194 hp. and 2.0 liters for 197 hp. The vehicle with a 1.6-liter engine is equipped with a seven-speed Get rag 7DCT robotic gearbox with two wet clutches. The 2-liter engine is equipped with a turbocharger. This ensures exceptional efficiency. Acceleration to 100 km/h is 8.7 seconds. Fushun's own eight-speed automatic transmission 8AT is installed in the 2-liter configuration.



The appearance of the new SUV demonstrates a sporty character. The Flagship version of the car is equipped with red brake calipers, 20-inch wheels of a new design and an improved radiator grille. The EXEED TXL's completely redesigned interior includes new seats, instrument panel and door cards. The proprietary LION MELODY audio system includes 23 built-in speakers and an active noise reduction system.



Dual screen installed in the new EXEED TXL. Each of the two 12.3-inch monitors is curved and just 15mm thick. The driver's seat is equipped with electrical adjustment, position memory, lumbar support, heating, ventilation and massage to create premium comfort in the car. A six-way power-adjustable comfort seat with footrest is available for the front passenger. The dual-zone climate control in the new EXEED TXL includes an aroma system.



The updated EXEED TXL will be presented in the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka showroom very soon. This and other models of the EXEED brand can be evaluated during a test drive. Favorable offers on trade-in, insurance and car loans and excellent service are available to clients. The team of the dealership center that provides EXEED service is the vice-champion of the International competition among dealership centers in the Service category.



"The new EXEED TXL will become a very popular model in Russia. This car combines the latest technological solutions, the highest level of comfort and the best driving performance both off-road and on highways. EXEED TXL has a bright, expressive appearance with a sporty character. We are confident that this car will be in great demand by buyers who are looking for a combination of convenience and drive in any conditions and on any road," Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the Varshavka Division of GC Avtodom, commented.



