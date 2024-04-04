Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 4 April 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 8 April 2024
Effective from 8 April 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 8 April 2024 to 8 July 2024:
Uncapped bonds
NO0010887391, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 8 April 2024: 5.9800% pa
NO0010887409, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 8 April 2024: 6.0100% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
