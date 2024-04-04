ENNISMORE AND DUBAI HOLDING TO BRING ICONIC DELANO TO DUBAI, MARKING A MILESTONE IN ITS GLOBAL EVOLUTION

(MENAFN- Epress release) Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, announced that its iconic Delano brand will be coming to the UAE for the first time. Opening later this year at the waterfront destination Bluewaters Dubai, Delano Dubai will be a luxurious destination in its own right, appealing to discerning individuals who define luxury by attention to detail, craftsmanship and personalised experiences.



The launch of Delano Dubai forms part of a landmark deal signed between Ennismore and Dubai Holding in 2023 to introduce a unique luxury lifestyle experience in Dubai, and follows the opening of Banyan Tree Dubai at Bluewaters Dubai late last year.



Delano Dubai will feature 251 guestrooms, including 84 suites, some with private pools, exceptional culinary and mixology experiences, an ocean-front swimming pool, and ultimate discretion on a secluded corner of this island retreat. Guests will be able to discover four distinctive food and beverage concepts, including a collaboration with Paris Society for a unique restaurant and pool club, a patisserie, a Levantine-inspired destination restaurant, a modern Italian and a contemporary reimagining of Delano’s renowned and famous Rose Bar.



Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore, said, “When Delano launched in Miami in 1995, it traded traditional, gilded luxury for something far more modern and understated, but equally grand. Delano pioneered the concept of lifestyle hospitality as we know it today, and we are thrilled to be bringing the iconic Delano to the forefront of global hospitality again, with a new home in Dubai – marking a major milestone in the brand’s journey. From its origins in Miami, a bustling social hub, to the new global hub of extraordinary experiences, Dubai, Delano is set to introduce a new level of luxury, discernment and vibrant energy to the city as our debut property in the region. We look forward to sharing more exciting details about Delano Dubai over the coming months.”



Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding, said: “The launch of Delano Dubai underscores our commitment to set new standards of excellence in luxury hospitality and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading international tourism hub. Together with the recent opening of Banyan Tree Dubai, we are proud to mark another milestone in the evolution of Bluewaters Dubai as a luxury lifestyle destination. Our collaboration with market leaders like Ennismore and Banyan Group will continue to focus on welcoming new brands to Dubai and further enrich the city's vibrant hospitality landscape."



Guided by the same principles that propelled the original Delano Miami Beach to icon status, Delano Dubai will usher in a new era characterised by refined luxury, sophisticated style and elevated service to the UAE. Design signatures – such as the use of “Delano white” offset with rich woods, natural materials and sumptuous fabrics – hark back to the original property and have evolved for today. Innately connected to nature, the design blurs lines between outdoors and indoors to create flow and a guest choreography that inspires discovery and invigorates the senses. In collaboration with Ennismore’s in-house team, leading interior design firms Elastic Architects, LaBottega and SA Consultants will collectively transform the existing hotel into a marquee Delano location.



In 2024, Ennismore entered into a long-term partnership with Cain International to drive forward the global expansion of the iconic Delano brand and reopen Delano Miami Beach.







