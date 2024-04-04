Gwalior Airport Accomplished Construction Excellence With Eco-Friendly Integration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The newly inaugurated Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior stands as a testament to visionary design and meticulous planning. Under the esteemed leadership of Prof. Charanjit S. Shah and Ar. Gurpreet S. Shah, from Creative Group LLP, this remarkable project, completed in a mere 16-month period. It stands as a testament to the exceptional collaboration and determination of all parties involved.



Gwalior Airport redefines excellence through its breathtaking architectural elements, featuring a sleek and modern terminal building alongside eco-friendly design features. Sustainable practices like solar panels, eco-friendly properties of Zinc, and rainwater harvesting systems reduce the carbon footprint, setting a new standard for environmentally conscious architecture. Zinc\'s high reflectivity minimizes heat absorption, reducing the need for extensive cooling systems and lowering energy consumption. Additionally, the lightweight nature of zinc panels simplifies installation and reduces structural loads, further enhancing the airport\'s sustainability profile.



Dr. Rahul Sharma, Director (India) of the International Zinc Association, emphasized the crucial role of infrastructure in driving a country\'s growth and development. India is seeing massive infrastructure expansion because of the government\'s efforts and notable projects. As per CECRI, India loses around 3 to 4% of GDP annually on account of corrosion. Driven by the imperative of ensuring the longevity and protection of a nation\'s vital infrastructure, the International Zinc Association advocates for the adoption of durable and proven corrosion protection methods, such as structural galvanization in all their construction.\"



\"The success of the Gwalior Airport project stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and sustainability led to the incorporation of zinc, a versatile metal with a rich history dating back to ancient civilizations, into the airport\'s architectural elements. Regular brainstorming sessions and design workshops facilitated open communication and idea-sharing, allowing the team to overcome challenges and explore new possibilities.\" Says Ar. Gurpreet S. Shah, Creative Group LLP



Beyond its aesthetic appeal, zinc plays a pivotal role in advancing sustainable construction practices at Gwalior Airport. Its durability, corrosion resistance, and recyclability align with the airport\'s commitment to environmental stewardship and energy efficiency. The roofing of the airport, crafted using zinc panels, epitomizes the perfect blend of aesthetic appeal and practicality. These panels not only provide weatherproofing and corrosion resistance but also contribute to the airport\'s energy efficiency. As travelers embark on journeys through Gwalior Airport, they are greeted not only by world-class facilities and impeccable design but also by a commitment to sustainability and innovation.





About International Zinc Association



The International Zinc Association (IZA) was created in 1991 by a group of leading zinc & steel producers to represent the zinc industry globally. IZA\'s activities are to sustainably grow markets and maintain the industry\'s license to operate through effectively managed initiatives in research and development, technology transfer, and communication of the value of zinc. Operating internationally and locally through its regional affiliates, IZA helps sustain the long-term global demand for zinc and its markets by promoting such key end uses as corrosion protection for steel and the essentiality of zinc in human health and crop nutrition.

