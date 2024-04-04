Israeli missiles strike military targets in southern Syria after exchange of fire

(MENAFN) Israeli missiles struck military targets in the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa provinces in southern Syria after midnight Thursday, in response to missiles launched from multiple locations towards the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.



According to reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the strikes caused shells to land near the villages of Rafid and Tel Al-Faras in Quneitra, and Tel Al-Jabiya in Daraa. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far, although the attacks have undoubtedly heightened tensions in the region.



The SOHR's data reveals a pattern of Israeli aggression in Syria, with the organization documenting 32 such attacks since the beginning of the year. These attacks include both aerial and ground strikes, totaling 22 and 10, respectively. Targets of these assaults have ranged from weapons and ammunition depots to military headquarters, centers, and vehicles, resulting in significant damage.



Tragically, the consequences of these attacks extend beyond material destruction. The SOHR has documented the loss of 129 military personnel, including individuals from Iranian, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iraqi factions. Furthermore, civilian casualties have also been reported, with 12 lives lost and approximately 20 others injured in Israeli strikes.

MENAFN04042024000045015839ID1108057990