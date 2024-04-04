Bengaluru Startup CEO Suchana Seth 'Strangulated' Her Child, 'Kid Died Of Shock', Chargesheet Reveals

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru's AI startup CEO Suchan Seth 'strangulated' her 4-year-old son, a chargesheet by Goa Police has revealed a 642-page chargesheet, Goa Police mentioned that the mother strangulated her son and therefore the child died as a result of shock and respiratory asphyxia chargesheet also includes a scribbled note written on a tissue paper using an eyeliner by the accused. They have also attached the confirmation from handwriting experts who identified it as Seth's handwriting CEO Suchana Seth confronted by husband over son's murderSuchana Seth, 39, allegedly murdered her child at an apartment in Candolim in Goa in January this year. Seth was from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karnataka on January 7 while she was travelling in a taxi with her son's body stuffed in a bag.'Key to motive behind murder': Goa police finds note in Bengaluru CEO's bagSuchana Seth has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of office) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act's husband Venkat Raman said despite orders from a family court in Bengaluru, she did not allow him to meet their son. Raman was in Jakarta, Indonesia when the murder took place. The AI start-up CEO was locked in a divorce dispute with her husband did Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth kill her son? Here's what police sayLast month, the Goa court allowed an application by the father of Suchana Seth to get his daughter's mental health condition examined by a board of doctors's father had moved the application before the children's court to have her mental condition examined by a board of doctors under the Mental Healthcare Act to her LinkedIn profile, Seth is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at start-ups and industry research labs.

