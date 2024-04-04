Let's Pray For The Toddler Stuck In Borewell: Karnataka Minister M B Patil

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 4 (IANS) Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil has appealed to the people of the state to pray for the successful rescue of the toddler who had fallen into a borewell in state's Vijayapura district.

Talking to reporters, Patil said," The rescue staff will reach three-feet beneath the ground where the toddler is stuck and rescue him. They should have reached by this time, but the rescue operation got delayed due to a boulder."

"The sleuths of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being aided by the local people. I am in touch with the Vijayapura SP. The rescue operation should be successful. The rest is left to the will of the god. Let's pray to God for a successful mission,” he said.

"Though there is a strict law regarding open borewells, farmers neglect it. If the installed pipes fixed in the hole worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 are left in the hole, the children won't fall inside. But, farmers, by neglecting safety, remove pipes making the open borewells fatal," Minister Patil said.

Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil, local Congress MLA, said he is hopeful that the child will be reunited with his mother soon.

The child was identified as Satwik Mujagonda, the son of Shankarappa Mujagonda and Pooja Mujagonda and a resident of Lachchana village in Indi taluk of Vijayapura.

Pooja said that she is looking forward to the return of her two-year-old child.

The authorities, family and people heaved a sigh of relief on hearing the toddler's cries on the camera after over 15-hour rescue operation. The team has dug a parallel pit to the borewell.

The staff confirmed that they had reached the level where the baby was stuck and needed to drill a hole horizontally to reach the toddler. The camera has also recorded the movements of the toddler's legs.

An ambulance is stationed at the spot to carry the child to the hospital.