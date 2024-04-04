OPEC+ upholds oil output policy, confirms commitment to agreed measures

(MENAFN) The Ministerial Committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, convened to deliberate on the state of the oil market and assess the effectiveness of existing production policies. Following the fifty-third meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee held on Wednesday, it was decided to uphold the current oil production policy without any changes.



During the meeting, comprehensive reviews of crude oil production data for the months of January and February of the current year were conducted. The committee noted with satisfaction that member countries had demonstrated a strong commitment to adhering to the agreed-upon production policies. Additionally, the committee welcomed the assurances provided by Iraq and the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding their commitment to reaching the specified production rates and making amends for any excess production.



An important development highlighted during the meeting was Russia's announcement regarding adjustments to its oil production strategy for the second quarter of 2024. Instead of focusing solely on export levels, Russia indicated its intention to base voluntary adjustments on production levels, further aligning its approach with OPEC+ objectives.



Furthermore, the committee outlined a framework for addressing any instances of excessive production by participating countries during the months of January, February, and March 2024. Countries found to have exceeded their allocated production quotas are required to submit detailed compensation plans to the OPEC Secretariat by April 30, 2024.



The decisions made during the meeting underscore the collective commitment of OPEC+ member countries to maintaining stability in the global oil market. By reaffirming their adherence to agreed-upon production targets and implementing measures to address any deviations, OPEC+ aims to ensure a balanced and sustainable oil market environment.

