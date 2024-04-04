Film Federation Of India Commits To Promoting Indian Cinema Worldwide

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai: The executive committee of the Film Federation of India, the apex body of the Indian film industry, convened a powerful meeting where they unanimously resolved to intensify efforts towards promoting Indian cinema on a global scale.



Recognizing the need to showcase the strengths of Indian cinema to the world, the committee emphasized the importance of highlighting the vastness of the Indian film industry. "The whole world should know the magnitude of our cinema business, the multitude of films produced, and the diversity of languages represented. It's crucial to underline that cinema is one of the largest employers of manpower and artists in our country," stated Ravi Kottarakara the President of the Federation.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, Chancellor of AAFT University, and President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, offered his extensive network and relationships spanning over 100 countries worldwide.



"We have reached out to three million individuals from 156 countries through film and culture tourism initiatives, with visitors experiencing the offerings of Marwah Studios at Noida Film City. Additionally, we have educated and trained students from 145 countries, and with government support, we have established 74 film and culture forums globally," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, pledging his support to the Film Federation of India.



The collaboration between the Film Federation of India and Dr. Sandeep Marwah holds promise for further enhancing the international presence and recognition of Indian cinema.





