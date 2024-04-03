Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Harnessing The Power Of AI To Turbocharge Enterprise Sales Strategy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, today announced the launch of an advanced marketing initiative leveraging artificial intelligence (“AI”) and automation to accelerate its enterprise sales strategy and fuel revenue growth.“By streamlining our sales funnel through automated lead generation and qualifications, we can rapidly scale our outreach to CISOs, CIOs, COOs, security directors, IT procurement leaders, and cybersecurity analysts at Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Businesses of all sizes are having to find solutions against BEC attacks, as cyber-attacks against traditional email platforms are multiplying at an extraordinarily rapid scale,” said Alain Ghiai, the CEO of Sekur Private Data.“SekurMail has countermeasures to BEC attacks, such as its SekurSend/SekurReply technology, and solutions to keep SEC compliant messaging communications, such as SekurMessenger, for FINRA regulated companies and publicly listed companies, large or small. We believe that our SekurMessenger, SekurMail and SekurVPN business and enterprise privacy solutions will be a success with governments, telecom operators and enterprises in all sectors.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website, , approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a tech-focused financial news and content distribution company, one of 50+ brands within IBN , providing:

(1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a specialized communications platform with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public tech companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By putting a spotlight on the latest and greatest in the tech industry, TMW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where investors come to learn about the next big things in tech and the companies that are making them happen.

To receive SMS text alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

TechMediaWire (TMW)

Los Angeles, CA



212.418.1217 Office

...

TechMediaWire is part of IBN .