Woman Injured In Russian Missile Strike On Merefa In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 55-year-old woman has been injured in a Russian missile strike on the town of Merefa in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"According to the investigation, on April 3, at around 18:20, the Russian armed forces launched a missile strike on the town of Merefa. The building of a civilian enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out. Windows were broken in houses, and roofs were damaged. A 55-year-old woman was injured," the report said.
According to preliminary data, a Kh-59MK anti-ship missile was used in the attack.
The Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Read also:
