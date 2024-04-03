Is Salwan Momika, Iraqi Refugee Who Burned The Quran, Really Found Dead In Norway?

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The lifeless body of Salwan Sabah Matti Momika, an Iraqi refugee and critic of Islam, has been discovered in Norway. Momika gained attention for his involvement in organizing protests in Sweden, where he openly burned the Koran on multiple occasions.

The rumors circulating about Salwan Momika's demise in Norway have been officially refuted by the Police's Immigration Unit, denying any information of such an event.

According to the communications department, the Police's Immigration Unit (PU) has no record of Salwan Momika's recent death in Norway, contradicting the widespread speculation.

Salwan Momika gained notoriety in Sweden for publicly burning the Koran on multiple occasions and had recently announced his arrival in Norway, reportedly seeking asylum.

Given Momika's controversial public profile, news of his alleged death garnered significant attention and traction internationally, despite lacking confirmation.

Oslo Police confirmed receiving numerous inquiries regarding Momika's rumored death but clarified that no substantiated information supported these claims.

Contrary to the rumors, the lifeless body of Salwan Sabah Matti Momika, an Iraqi refugee known for his anti-Islam stance, was purportedly discovered in Norway.

Social media platforms erupted with posts asserting Momika's death, fueled by accounts such as The Saviour, which garnered millions of views and widespread dissemination.

However, a fact-check conducted by the DFRAC team revealed that official sources, including Norwegian newspaper Document and India Today, denied any confirmation of Momika's death.

However, the viral news of Salwan Momika's demise in Norway lacks substantiation and is deemed misleading based on the findings of the DFRAC's fact-check.

Therefore, assertions made by social media users regarding Momika's death are deemed false, pending official confirmation or evidence.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram