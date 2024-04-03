TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2023

Tofutti Brands reported net sales of $10,068,00, a decrease of $2,759,000 or 22%, from net sales of $12,827,000 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Sales of plant based cheese products also decreased to $8,564,000 in the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 from $10,951,000 in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Sales of our frozen dessert product lines decreased to $1,504,000 in the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 from $1,876,000 in fiscal 2022 of our plant based cheese products were significantly negatively impacted by increased competition with the introduction of new vegan cheese products from a number of other companies.

Our gross profit for the year ended December 30, 2023 increased by $455,000 to $2,797,000 from $2,342,000 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Our gross profit percentage for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 was 28% compared to 18% for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

We incurred a net loss of $366,000, or $0.07 per share (basic and diluted) for the year ended December 30, 2023 compared to a net loss of $525,000, or $0.10 per share (basic and diluted), for the fiscal year ended Decemvber31, 2022.

At December 30, 2023, we had approximately $837,000 in cash, and our working capital was $3,440,000 as compared to $1,072,000 in cash and $3,625,000 in working capital at December 31, 2022.

Mr. Steven Kass, Chief Executive and Financial Officer of the Company stated,“We look forward to improved revenues in 2024 as the price increases we have implemented in 2023 take full effect and expect that our operating costs will remain constant as inflation eases.”

About Tofutti Brands Inc.

Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in more than fifteen (15) countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti's product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company's future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our operations, business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.