Zelenskyy: Ukraine Receives €400 Million In Military Aid From Finland This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received €400 million in military aid from Finland, and by the end of the year, this amount will increase significantly due to at least two aid packages.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with President of Finland Alexander Stubb in Kyiv, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Zelenskyy thanked Finland for the new defense package.

"I am grateful for the guarantees of continued military and financial support from Finland to our country. As of now, we have already received €400 million in military aid for 2024. And this amount will increase significantly by the end of this year due to at least two more aid packages," the President said.

According to him, they also discussed the provision of air defense systems "to protect Ukraine and our people from Russian missiles, drones and Russian terrorists."

As reported, President of Finland Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv. Together with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they signed a bilateral security agreement for 10 years.

In addition, Stubb announced that Finland is allocating the 23rd aid package to Ukraine for €188 million, which includes air defense systems and large-caliber ammunition.