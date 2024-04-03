'God Won't Forgive BJP,' Says Atishi As Arvind Kejriwal Loses 4.5 Kg In Weight Since ED Arrest

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly fallen ill and has lost approximately 4.5 kg since his arrest on March 21 a press conference, AAP leader said,“Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetes patient but he never let his health issue come as a hindrance in the service of the country. Since the BJP-ruled central government arrested him there has been a serious challenge to his health condition, his sugar level fell thrice while he was in ED custody. He has lost 4.5 kg in the last 12 days, and for a patient who a diabetic, it may create serious health complications.”She further added,“BJP can go to any extent to ruin Arvind Kejriwal and AAP and hence I am warning BJP that the entire nation is watching you and if something happens to him, neither this country nor even God will forgive the BJP.”
In a post on X, Atishi wrote,“If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, forget about the entire country, even God will not forgive him.”Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: Delhi High Court to hear plea against ED arrest todayKejriwal was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's now-defunct judicial custody and remains in Tihar jail following a court decision to remand him in judicial custody until April 15 Read: Arvind Kejriwal news highlights: 'Arvind Kejriwal 'kingpin', 'key conspirator' in excise scam,' ED tells HCEarlier, on March 27, the high court declined to provide interim relief to Kejriwal, citing that the issue raised significant concerns that couldn't be hastily decided without obtaining the agency's perspective. The court instructed the ED to submit its response to the challenge against Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent remand into the ED's custody its response, the ED stated that following the filing of the current petition, Kejriwal was further remanded to its custody through a comprehensive and detailed remand order until April 1.Kejriwal was transferred to judicial custody by the trial court, a decision which was not contested by his counsel Read: 'Arvind Kejriwal was restless; kept isabgol, toffees on table': How 'undertrial prisoner no 670' spent night in Tihar“In light of the above submission made by the petitioner before the Ld. Special Court, PMLA that he has no objection to the custody/ remand being extended further, the petitioner has waived his right to question his custody as on today and the petitioner cannot now be allowed to argue that his custody as on today is illegal,” the response added.(With inputs from agencies)
