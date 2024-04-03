Russia's Crimes Must Not Go Unpunished - Austria Reaffirms Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Austria confirms its unwavering support for Ukraine and emphasizes the need for Russia to be punished for its crimes.

The Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated this on its page on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

“Russia's crimes against Ukraine must not go unpunished! Secretary General Marschik reaffirmed our unwavering support to Ukraine at today's 'Restoring Justice for Ukraine' conference in The Hague.”

Separately, it was reported that Austria would provide 100,000 euros to support the work of the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative on Sexual Violence "in the context of the conflict in Ukraine."

At the same time, on the eve of the conference in The Hague, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also emphasized that all Russian crimes in Ukraine should be investigated and the perpetrators - punished.

"Since the beginning of Putin's brutal and aggressive war in Ukraine, there have been repeated shocking reports of war crimes and human rights violations by Russian soldiers, including the systematic use of sexual violence against women and girls. These heinous crimes must be fully investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice," he said.

The minister also announced that Austria would allocate 100 thousand euros for further training of the Ukrainian police and prosecutors as part of a UN project.

As reported, on Tuesday, an international conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine" was held in The Hague with the participation of 57 countries.