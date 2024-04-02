Government Allocates Additional UAH 5.6B For Construction Of Fortifications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to allocate an additional UAH 5.6 billion for the construction of fortifications.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, April 2, Ukrinform reports.

"We continue to fortify our defensive lines. The government has already allocated UAH 20 billion

this year to build reliable fortifications. Today we are adding another 5.6 billion hryvnias," he said.

Shmyhal clarified that UAH 1.1 billion had been allocated for the construction of fortifications in the Donetsk region and more than UAH 1 billion for fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, the government allocated UAH 1.5 billion for the construction of fortifications in the Sumy region, UAH 300 million for the Mykolaiv region and UAH 400 million for the Kherson region.

"Work is ongoing 24/7. All this is necessary to strengthen our defense and protect our soldiers," Shmyhal said.

Earlier reports said that more than 42 kilometers of anti-tank ditches had already been dug in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine