Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 40 Palestinians Throughout West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 2 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Tuesday 40 Palestinians in the West Bank, said Palestinian entities.

A joint statement by the Palestinian authority for the prisoners and released in addition to the Palestinian Prisoner's Society indicated that the arrests occurred in the city of Bethlehem, Jerusalem and other neighboring cities.

It added that the total number of people who were arrested since October 7 reached 7,960. (end)

