NEFIN Secured HKD $22.15 Million Green Project Finance Loan From Bank Sinopac Hong Kong Branch

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2024 - NEFIN, a leading carbon neutral solutions developer, successfully secured a HKD $22.15 Million green project finance loan from Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch, on March 5th, to support development of environmentally sustainable projects.





This initial tranche of loan drawdown is in relations to two NEFIN Hong Kong SAR projects, in cooperation with a renowned international financial institution, and a global leader in logistics. Further drawdown is anticipated for NEFIN's remaining Hong Kong SAR portfolio in the later part of this year.



With this funding, it not only enhances NEFIN's financed project returns but provides funding to propel its future business growth, while helping MNCs and major corporations across APAC to achieve their sustainability targets.



This project financing follows NEFIN's long standing relationship with Bank SinoPac and recent project financing in mainland China. NEFIN is looking forward to unlocking new renewable energy opportunities with Bank SinoPac in other regions.









