Eid Gift Guide: Latest Luxury Eyewear From Ysl, Gucci & Cartier

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As Eid approaches, celebrate yourself or a loved with a gift that combines style, luxury, and functionality. Below are our top picks of luxury shades that offers something for everyone!

This Ramadan, Cartier unveils their exclusive limited edition SS24 Cartier sunglasses, specially curated with elements that stay true to the Maison. The modern evolution and reinvention of Cartier's timeless elegance and iconography represent the main narrative of the new eyewear collection, which balances savoir-faire and creative design.

Featured in the Spring-Summer 2024 Eyewear Campaign, and inspired by the leather goods and jewelry collections, the panther is a key element for the Maison, infusing fascination and magnetism to the Panthre de Cartier range of sunglass and optical styles.



SAINT LAURENT

THE SL M137 AMELIA

Vintage-inspired, the new AMELIA pilot style offers a unique sharp, and conceptual look. Its essential drop shape has been reworked in a modern way and features a metal bar supporting the lightweight acetate frame. The YSL monogram detail appears on the expanded side spoilers.



Available in black & light gold and Havana & light gold.

Priced at AED 2,165, the sunglasses are available on

GUCCI EYEWEAR SPRING SUMMER 2024 FRAMES INTERLOCKING G LOGO



The latest Gucci Eyewear collection blends archival elements with fresh, modern accents to create a diverse and contemporary vision for Spring-Summer 2024. Within the collection, bold volumes and distinctive silhouettes highlight the timeless Interlocking G logo with a captivating new floating effect on transparent temples.



