Tunisian maritime guards rescue 50 undocumented immigrants off SE coast

(MENAFN) On Monday, Tunisia's maritime guards carried out a successful rescue operation, saving 50 undocumented immigrants from sinking boats as they thwarted three illegal immigration attempts off the southeastern coast of the country, as reported by the Tunisian National Guard.



According to a statement released via its official Facebook account, the national guard disclosed that the immigrants, hailing from sub-Saharan Africa, were rescued in the vicinity of Sfax province's coastline. The statement highlighted the perilous conditions faced by these individuals, underscoring the critical role played by Tunisia's maritime guards in safeguarding lives at sea.



Additionally, the national guard revealed that 28 individuals who were wanted for various reasons were apprehended during the operations, along with the seizure of several steel boats. These efforts signify Tunisia's commitment to combatting illegal immigration and preventing illicit activities within its territorial waters.



Despite the successful rescue operation, the statement did not provide specific details regarding the total number of individuals attempting to cross the Mediterranean towards the Italian island of Lampedusa. It is a common route chosen by migrants from sub-Saharan Africa as they embark on perilous sea voyages in search of better opportunities in Europe.



Situated in the central Mediterranean region, Tunisia holds strategic significance as one of the primary departure points for migrants seeking irregular entry into Europe. The country's geographical location makes it a focal point for migration flows, necessitating continuous efforts to address the complex challenges associated with illegal immigration and ensure the safety and security of both migrants and citizens alike.

