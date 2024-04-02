UP: BJP To Hold Street Corner Meetings To Connect With People

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 2 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh will focus on door-to-door contact campaigns and street corner meetings to connect with the people.

BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh said that the BJP has decided to hold a dialogue with the people over the kind of development the country has witnessed in all spheres, including cultural, financial, strategic and economic.

Singh said the BJP follows the policy of presenting its government's report card before the people.

“To connect with the people, we have always relied on door-to-door campaigns and street corner meetings. These coupled with mega rallies and public meetings are our ways to reach out to the people,” he said.

He said that in the last 10 years, the country has developed in all spheres and the party intends to showcase how the government has been different, as compared to those run by the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress.

He said that the construction of the Ram Mandir, and the development of various religious, spiritual and cultural centres, including the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor were a part of the BJP government's commitment to fulfilling the“people's desire of centuries” while ensuring economic development.