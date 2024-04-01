Al-Shifa Complex Has Witnessed One Of The Largest Massacres In Palestinian History: Euro-Med Monitor

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra) -- The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that Al-Shifa Medical Complex has witnessed one of the largest massacres in Palestinian history."The Israeli army carried out a massive, shockingly horrific military operation in Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City over the course of the past two weeks, indiscriminately targeting and attacking Palestinians regardless of their civilian status, professional standing, gender, age, or health condition," the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said Monday in a statement."Though the exact number of casualties from the atrocity is still unknown, preliminary reports suggest that over 1,500 Palestinians have been killed, injured, or are reported missing as a result of the massacre at Al-Shifa, with women and children making up half of the casualties," the Euro-Med Monitor added. It said that it was able to confirm from its initial investigation and testimonies that hundreds of dead bodies, including some burned and others with their heads and limbs severed, have been discovered both inside Al-Shifa Medical Complex and in the hospital's surrounding area.According to the Euro-Med Monitor, the massacre claimed the lives of at least 22 patients who were killed in their hospital beds during the Israeli siege of the Medical Complex, amid the willful deprivation of their access to food, medical care, and supplies. "Israel's army also purposefully prevented relief teams and representatives of international organisations from entering Al-Shifa.""Al-Shifa Medical Complex is currently out of service due to the Israeli army bombing and setting fire to every one of its buildings, including the mortuary and all internal and external courtyards and corridors," the Euro-Med Monitor announced."The international community must act swiftly and forcefully to defend Palestinian civilians against the genocide that Israel has been committing in the Gaza Strip for the past six months. This action should include safeguarding the ill, injured, displaced, medical personnel, and journalists," the Euro-Med Monitor underlined.