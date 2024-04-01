Jordan, UAE Leaders Mull Over Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 1 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed over the phone on Monday the current serious developments and tragic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

During the phone conversation, the two leaders also looked into ongoing efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire, ensure the protection of innocent civilians, and boost the flow of humanitarian aid by all possible means, said the Royal Court in a release.

They underlined the significance of maintaining close coordination between Jordan and the UAE on various issues, and keenness to promote cooperative opportunities in all domains in order to serve the interests of both countries and their peoples, according to the release. (end)

amn









MENAFN01042024000071011013ID1108046035