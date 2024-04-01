               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Myrtle Rust Is Lethal To Australian Plants. Could Citizen Scientists Help Track Its Spread?


4/1/2024 7:05:10 PM
Author: Alyssa Martino

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Every weekend, thousands of citizen scientists head into the great outdoors. If they see an unusual animal, plant or fungi, they take a photo and upload it.
The Conversation

MENAFN01042024000199003603ID1108046009

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search