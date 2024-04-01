Myrtle Rust Is Lethal To Australian Plants. Could Citizen Scientists Help Track Its Spread?

Author: Alyssa Martino

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Every weekend, thousands of citizen scientists head into the great outdoors. If they see an unusual animal, plant or fungi, they take a photo and upload it.

