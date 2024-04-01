Bahrain's Salam Bank Inks Final Deal To Acquire KFH-Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, April 1 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's Al Salam Bank said on Monday it has inked a final deal with Kuwait Finance House (KFH) to acquire the latter's entire share of KFH-Bahrain.

The final agreement has yet to be approved by concerned regulators, the bank said in a press release, adding that once the acquisition is completed, an integrated and smooth plan will be developed to unify relevant operations.

It added that it would reveal further information on the acquisition and potential changes after obtaining the required approvals.

The bank, further, reassured that it would keep the bank's operations and customers' services going on as normal. (end)

