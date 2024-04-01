5 Safest Suvs In India With 5-Star Safety Ratings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, Tata Nexon, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq are the top five SUVs with the highest Global NCAP safety ratings.



Many cars available in our country have undergone testing by the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP).



The Global NCAP gave 33.05 points out of 34 in adult occupant protection and 45 points out of 49 in child occupant protection.



Tata Harrier also received a five-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP also.



Tata Nexon got five stars in both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection categories at Global NCAP.

The Volkswagen Taigun received a five-star safety rating at Global NCAP for both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection categories.



The Skoda Kushaq is one of the company's best-selling SUVs. It has also secured a Global NCAP 5-star safety rating in the crash test.

