Minister Babayev: Azerbaijan-Romania Relations Reaches Level Of Strategic Partnership

Today, the 8th session of the Azerbaijan-RomaniaIntergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Relations,and Scientific-Technical Cooperation is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

In connection with this, a delegation led by Romania's Ministerof Energy, Sebastian Ioan Burduja, is visiting Azerbaijan.

During a bilateral meeting between Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan'sMinister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, andS.I. Burduja, the progress of bilateral cooperation in thedevelopment of mutual efforts in the past period was discussed,along with the agenda of the 8th session of the commission.

During the session attended by the delegations, Sahil Babayevnoted that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Romania havebeen constantly expanding over the past period. It was emphasisedthat the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed in 2009,the Joint Action Plan for the Implementation of StrategicPartnership signed in 2011, and more than 60 cooperation documentssigned between the two countries in general have createdopportunities for the development of relations between thecountries, elevating these relations to the level of strategicpartnership.

Continuing the dynamics of economic relations between Azerbaijanand Romania, it was noted that the trade turnover between the twocountries has been steadily increasing, with a 29.3% increase lastyear.

In his turn, Romania's Minister of Energy, Sebastian IoanBurduja, stated that they attach special importance to thecontinuous expansion of cooperation relations based on friendlyrelations with Azerbaijan and expressed hope that the currentsession would contribute to this direction.

Discussions were held during the session on future directions ofcooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, investment,agriculture, social, education, humanitarian, infrastructure,construction, etc.