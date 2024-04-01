Viral conjunctivitis cases exceed 13,400 in Malawi since mid-February outbreak

(MENAFN) Viral conjunctivitis continues to spread rapidly throughout Malawi, with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 13,400 since the initial reports emerged in mid-February in the northern border district of Karonga.



Health authorities have confirmed that the outbreak has now reached 26 out of the country's 28 districts, indicating a widespread dissemination of the disease. As of Saturday, the total number of recorded cases stood at 13,419.



Although no fatalities have been reported thus far, concerns have been raised regarding cases of vision impairment, particularly in the Karonga district. In response to the escalating situation, Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda urged the public in early March to refrain from handshaking and to maintain rigorous hygiene practices to curb further transmission of the eye infection.



Typical symptoms associated with viral conjunctivitis include pink or red discoloration in the white part of the eye, persistent itching, excessive tearing, eye discharge, inflammation of the eye lining, visual disturbances, and eye pain, among others. These symptoms underscore the importance of prompt identification and appropriate management to mitigate the impact of the outbreak.

