Ukrainian Forces Repel Attack By Russian Saboteurs In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have repelled an attack by an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group in the northeastern Sumy region.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Russian saboteurs tried to enter the Sumy region. The saboteurs were exposed by the border guards who immediately opened fire on the enemy.

The reserves of the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack. In particular, artillery units were used. The enemy has retreated, the post said.

Ukrainian forces stop three Russian sabotage groups in Sumy region

According to State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko, Russian sabotage groups most often try to enter Ukrainian territory through the Sumy region.

In the middle of March, in the Sumy region, border guards and fighters from other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces thwarted attempts by three enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups to penetrate deep into Ukraine.

