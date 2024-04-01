Qatar Airways Presents World's First AI Cabin Crew At ITB Berlin

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Doha : Qatar Airways introduced the world's first AI-powered digital human cabin crew at ITB Berlin 2024. The holographic virtual cabin crew member, named Sama, is the same "meta human" used by Qatar Airways in 2022 when in launched Qverse, a virtual reality (VR) experience program for customers.

Sama 2.0 took centre stage at ITB Berlin in March 2024, when Qatar Airways introduced the very first AI-powered digital human cabin crew to assist its passengers in designing curated travel experiences.

Qatar Airways said that Sama 2.0 is ready to answer questions in real time such as airline FAQs, destinations, support tips and more, and will be accessible through Qverse, as well as through the Qatar Airways app.

Sama has been developed by Qatar Airways in partnership with UneeQ, a leader in AI digital human technology. The first-of-its-kind cabin crew is also poised to create benchmarks for personalised and functional service interactions in air travel.

"Sama 2.0 represents our relentless pursuit of innovation, and embodies Qatar Airways' values of exceptional service and hospitality. This is a monumental point in spearheading the successful synergy between technology and human connection - not only for Qatar Airways, but also for the industry at large," said Babar Rahman, Vice President Marketing, Qatar Airways.

Rahman continued, "Qatar Airways affirms its commitment to leading and collaborating with innovation experts to create pioneering products and services for its customers."