Ukrainian Media Devote Materials On Azerbaijani Armenia Conflict

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The press of Ukraine devoted a lot of space to the informationof the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry about the warning of Armeniaabout creating tension, Azernews reports.

In the articles published in Ukrinform, RBK-Ukraine, Antikor,Yevropeyskaya Pravda, the Ukrainian editorial office of AzadligRadio and other news agencies, news portals, recently, it is notedthat the concentration of the Armenian armed forces, armoredvehicles, artillery installations, as well as other heavy weaponsand the intensive movement of troops were observedin variousdirections of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conditional border.

With reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, it isreported that the revanchist forces threatening Azerbaijan with warhave become more active in Armenia recently, the aggressiverhetoric against Azerbaijan has reached a high level, and thenumber of provocative information serving to escalate the situationin the information space in preparation for sabotage attempts isevident.

"We warn that any attempt of military provocation againstAzerbaijan by the armed forces of Armenia will be resolutelyprevented by the Azerbaijani Army. We once again declare that allresponsibility for the escalation of the situation and any possibleprovocation rests entirely on Armenia and its patrons. will fall",- it is written in the Ukrainian press.