MES: Ammunition Found In Guzdek Settlement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations hasreceived information about the discovery of ammunition in theGuzdek settlement, Absheron region.

The ministry's Special Risk Rescue Service was immediatelyinvolved in demining, Azernews reports citing theministry .

After appropriate security measures were taken in the areatogether with the law enforcement officers, it was determined thatthe ammunition found during the inspection of the scene was 1 F-1hand grenade suitable for combat use and 1 UZRQM detonator.

The ammunition was removed from the area for disposal by theexperts of the flexible group.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during theadditional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

