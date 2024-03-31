Residents Of Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk Are Offered Money To Testify Against Ukrainian Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in the occupied Luhansk region are offered 100,000 Russian rubles to testify against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Residents of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, which the Russians destroyed, are offered up to 100,000 rubles for written testimonies about war crimes allegedly committed by Ukrainians," the regional governor said.

He noted that to receive a small amount of money, it is necessary to indicate that the settlements that the occupiers stormed for several months and the applicant himself suffered from shelling by Ukraine.

As reported, in the occupied Luhansk region, representatives of the Russian Investigative Committee agitate boarding school students to enter the relevant educational institutions, promising them employment in Russia, preparing them from childhood to work in the "system".