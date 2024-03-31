Khojaly Mass Grave Victims Laid To Rest In Martyrs' Alley

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Seven individuals, whose bodies were discovered in a mass gravein the heart of Khojaly city, have been laid to rest in therecently constructed Martyrs' Alley in Khojaly. Family members,government officials, and community leaders participated in theburial ceremony to honor the deceased, Azernews reports.

A farewell ceremony for the martyrs took place earlier today inthe town of internally displaced persons located in the city ofBarda.

Note that remains of 21 people were found in a mass grave inKhojaly.







32 years have passed since the Khojaly massacre, which left adeep mark in the history of world tragedies.

The Khojaly crime is a genocide committed against a nation, andwhen one remembers the night of February 25-26, 1992, a person isfilled with terrible panic, blood freezes in the vein, and onecannot find words to say.

The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, whenArmenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regimentof the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabaghregion, launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multipledirections.

The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians,predominantly women and children, losing their lives in themassacre.

Additionally, around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eightfamilies were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and130 children lost at least one parent.

Furthermore, 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and thewhereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.