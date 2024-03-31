Challenges confronts Chinese billionaire Li Jingguo amid global supply glut

(MENAFN) In December of last year, Chinese billionaire Li Jingguo, renowned for his success in the solar energy industry, took the stage at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, hosted by the United Nations. In his impassioned speech, he pledged unwavering commitment to fostering a global energy system that is not only environmentally sustainable but also equitable for all stakeholders. Li emphasized the pivotal role of renewable energy solutions in combating climate change, expressing his belief in the boundless opportunities available for individuals and corporations alike to contribute to this crucial cause.



However, just three months following his inspiring address, Li found himself grappling with unforeseen challenges within his own company, LONGi Green Energy Technology. The solar panel giant, faced with a surplus in global supply, was forced to make difficult decisions, including substantial layoffs affecting thousands of employees, both existing and prospective. The abrupt downsizing initiatives triggered widespread criticism within China, with many attributing the company's woes to perceived shortcomings in its corporate culture.



Despite initial reports suggesting a significant reduction in its workforce—up to 30 percent as indicated by Bloomberg—LONGi swiftly refuted these claims, asserting that such figures were inaccurately inflated. However, industry experts caution that while the exact extent of the layoffs may not reach the reported 30 percent, the actual number is likely to surpass the conservative estimate of 5 percent put forth by the company. This sobering reality is exacerbated by the sharp decline in the price of solar modules throughout 2023, which plummeted by half, further intensifying the economic pressures faced by manufacturers like LONGi.



For Li Jingguo, the current predicament represents a formidable test of his leadership and resilience. His journey from humble beginnings, graduating from Lanzhou University in northern Gansu Province before embarking on a career that led to the founding of LONGi, is a testament to his tenacity and vision. Yet, as he confronts the fallout from China's production boom and subsequent supply glut, Li finds himself navigating treacherous waters, with the fate of his company and the livelihoods of tens of thousands of employees hanging in the balance.

