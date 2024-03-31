ICBF Qatar Holds Iftar For Female Domestic Workers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Corniche Hotel was filled with warmth and camaraderie as approximately 60 female domestic workers gathered for a memorable Iftar gathering recently.

Organised by Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), the occasion was graced by the Indian Embassy First Secretary and Coordinating officer of ICBF, Dr. Vaibhav Tandale, as the Chief guest. The event commenced with an introductory speech by ICBF General Secretary, Varkey Boban highlighting the significance of such an Iftar, followed by a welcome speech by Treasurer Kuldeep Kour Bahl.

ICBF President Shanavas Bava took the opportunity to shed light on the diverse range of activities undertaken by ICBF, with Dr. Vaibhav Tandale reaffirming the Embassy's continuous support for the community, available 24/7. Speakers including ICC Vice President, Subramanya Hebbagelu, General Secretary Mohankumar, Managing Committee member, Satyanarayana Malireddy, ICBF Advisory Council members, Shashidar Hebbal and Johnson Antony elaborated on the various programmes organised by ICBF, showcasing the organisation's dedication to fostering community engagement and welfare initiatives.

One of the invitees, Basariya, expressed her gratitude, stating that they are often perceived solely as housemaids and excluded from such community events. She remarked on the joy she felt being included and made to feel privileged in the community, also thanking ICBF for their support in renewing her QID. Another attendee, Naseema, shared her struggles of being away from her family back home and emphasised that their perseverance in working abroad is solely for the well-being of their families. She praised ICBF's insurance scheme as a remarkable initiative benefiting people in situations similar to theirs. Expressing gratitude, ICBF Vice President Deepak Shetty elaborated on the services provided by ICBF to the attendees.

Meanwhile, Event Coordinator and ICBF Managing Committee member, Zareena Ahad delivered a vote of thanks. Coordination of the event was facilitated by Secretary Muhammed Kunhi and Managing Committee member, Shankar Goud.