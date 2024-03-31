Tribal chief demands realizing whales as people

(MENAFN) King Tuheitia Potatau te Wherowhero VII, the monarch of New Zealand's indigenous Maori people, has taken a significant step towards the protection of whales by signing a 'Declaration for the Ocean.' This declaration, as reported by AFP, seeks to grant legal personhood to whales as part of a comprehensive plan to safeguard their habitats and restore their dwindling populations.



Under the terms of the declaration, whales would be recognized as legal persons, possessing inherent rights to freedom of movement, natural behavior, and the expression of their unique cultures. King Tuheitia emphasized the urgent need for action to address the threats facing whales, stating that the decline in their populations and the degradation of their habitats demand immediate intervention.



Echoing the sentiments of King Tuheitia, high chief Travel Tou Ariki emphasized the crucial role that whales play in maintaining the health of the ocean ecosystem. He called for urgent action to protect these majestic creatures before it is too late, highlighting the interconnectedness of all life within the ocean.



For the Maori people, whales hold deep cultural significance, symbolizing supernatural beings and serving as harbingers of spiritual growth. Some tribes consider whales to be the descendants of Tangaroa, the god of the ocean, further underlining the importance of their protection.



The proposal to grant whales legal personhood is not unprecedented in New Zealand. In 2017, the country passed a groundbreaking law conferring personhood status upon the Whanganui River and Mount Taranaki volcano, both of which hold immense cultural and spiritual significance for the Maori community.



By advocating for the legal recognition of whales as persons, King Tuheitia and the Maori people are taking proactive steps to ensure the protection and preservation of these magnificent creatures and the ecosystems they inhabit. This declaration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to promote environmental conservation and uphold the rights of non-human entities within the natural world.

