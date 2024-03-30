At Least 12 Killed By Israeli Bombing On Gaza City Last Night Latest Death Toll: 32,705

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 31 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 12 Palestinians were killed and 30 injured by Israeli bombing, on those people who were responsible for securing aid in Gaza City last night, according to Palestine TV.

Medical teams struggled to transport the casualties, with some still lying on the ground awaiting assistance, security sources said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has not commented on the incident.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,705, the Palestine Health Ministry said, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA