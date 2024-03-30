Kh-101 Missile, Shahed UAV Wreckage Found In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Vinnytsia region, debris from a Russian Kh-101 missile and a Shahed UAV was found yesterday and examined by police explosives experts.

The communications department of the Vinnytsia regional police reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"On March 29, the police received reports about the discovery of debris from Shahed and missile shot down by air defense forces in two districts of the region," the report says.

It is noted that the drone's warhead did not detonate.

There were no injuries or damage to property.

The crash sites were examined by police sappers, and after documenting the events, the parts will be removed and neutralized.

As reported, on March 17-18, the police received four reports of UAV wreckage in the Vinnytsia, Haysyn, and Zhmerynka districts.

Photo: National Police in Vinnytsia region