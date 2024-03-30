Saint Laurent The SL M137 Amelia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Vintage-inspired, the new AMELIA pilot style offers a unique sharp, and conceptual look. Its essential drop shape has been reworked in a modern way and features a metal bar supporting the lightweight acetate frame. The YSL monogram detail appears on the expanded side spoilers.



Available in black & light gold and Havana & light gold.

Priced at AED 2,165, the sunglasses are available on